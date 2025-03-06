SLPRB Result 2025 declared, here's direct link to check Assam Police SI results at slprbassam.in

The State-Level Police Recruitment Board has declared SLPRB Result 2025. The result have been declared for Combined Written Test 2025 for SI(UB)IN Assam Police, SI(AB) IN Assam Commando Battalions, SI(Communications) IN APRO & ASST. Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (JR.) under DGCD & CGHG, ASSAM. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results through the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. SLPRB Result 2025: Assam Police SI results declared, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination was held on January 5, 2025 across the state at various exam centres.

SLPRB Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

2. Click on Assam Police SI results link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have passed the written test are eligible to appear for the PST & PET. The PST & PET for the posts of SI (UB), SI (Communication) & SI (AB) of the qualified candidates will be held at 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019. The PET, PST will be held on March 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2025.

The qualified candidates will have to download their admit card for PST and PET from the SLPRB website from March 9, 2025, 11 am onwards.

For technical support, candidates can contact the SLPRB Assam's toll-free helpline number, 8108014947, between 10 am and 5 pm on working days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SLPRB.