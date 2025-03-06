ADRE Results 2025 tomorrow, know the steps to download Assam Direct Recruitment Exam scores for Grade 3, 4 posts

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) is scheduled to declare the ADRE results for grade 3 and grade 4 posts on Friday, March 7, 2025. When released, candidates who appeared in the recruitment examinations will be able to download the results on the official websites of SL.RC. ADRE Results 2025 Check the steps to download results for Grade 3, Grade 4 posts, (Representative image)

ADRE results 2025: Steps to download scores when out

Candidates can download the ADRE results by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the SLRC official websites for grade 3 or grade 4 recruitment . On the home page, click on the result link of ADRE grade 3 or grade 4. Enter your login credentials and submit. Check the results displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, the ADRE grade 3 recruitment test was conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the exam was held for HSSLC or Class 12 posts on September 15, and the exam for graduate and HSLC driver posts was conducted on September 29.

Whereas the ADRE grade 4 test for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts was conducted on October 27.

Following this the SLRC Assam published the provisional answer keys and candidates were invited to raise objections. The objections would be reviewed, and if found valid, the final answer key would be revised. Moreover, the fee for accepted objections will also be refunded to the candidates.

Candidates should note here that the ADRE grade 3 result will be declared on the official websites at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in and the grade 4 result will be announced at slrcg4.sebaonline.org and the Assam state portal.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official websites SLRC.