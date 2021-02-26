SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020 likely to be declared today, here's how to check
- SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020: Once the results are announced, Candidates who have appeared in the SSC SI Paper I 2020 will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected todeclare the result for Sub- Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and assistant sub-inspector in CISF Examination 2020 (Paper-I) on Friday, February 26, 2021, on its official website.
Once the results are announced, Candidates who have appeared in the SSC SI Paper I 2020 will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
The commission had conducted the recruitment examination from November 23 to 25, 2020, to fill 1564 vacancies of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, and ITBP.
How to check SSC CAPF, SI, ASI Result 2020 after it is declared:
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Once on the home page, click on the result tab
Click on CAPF tab under which you will find the list of results announced
SSC will release 4 lists of the candidates who have cleared the SSC CAPF exam
Open the PDF and search for your roll number and name.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020 likely to be declared today, here's how to check
- SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020: Once the results are announced, Candidates who have appeared in the SSC SI Paper I 2020 will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTET results 2021 declared at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link to check
- CTET results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check their results online at ctet.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSSC Mains Inter Level result 2014 declared, check list of qualified candidates
- BSSC Mains Inter Level result 2014: Candidates who have appeared in the main examination can check their results online at bssc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result declared, here's how to check
- JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division results declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CS results 2020 declared, here's direct link to check Executive results
- ICSI CS results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS Executive exams 2020 can check their results online at icsi.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019 declared, check list of qualified candidates here
- UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA Joint CSIR UGC NET June results 2020 declared, here's direct link
- NTA Joint CSIR UGC NET June results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 examination can check their results online at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CS Professional results 2020 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link
- ICSI CS Professional results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS Professional exams 2020 can check their results online at icsi.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO main scorecard 2021 released at ibps.in, here's direct link
- IBPS PO main scorecard 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO Mains Exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before March 13, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi High Court JJA/ Restorer prelims result 2021 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination can check their results online at delhihighcourt.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021 declared, here's direct link
- HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the HSSC Art and Craft Teacher recruitment exam can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2020 to be declared on Feb 25
- ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS examination 2020 will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP HRTC conductor written test result 2021 declared, check complete list here
- Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Tuesday, February 23 announced the result of Written Objective Type Screening Test for the recruitment of 568 posts of Conducto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU TEE December 2020 results declared, here's direct link
- IGNOU TEE December 2020 results: Candidates who have appeared in the IGNOU TEE December 2020 examination can check their results online at ignou.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox