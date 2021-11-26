SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link and how to check

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2020 results. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2020 was held between August 13 and August 24, 2021.

On the basis of marks scored in Tier-I Exam, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III exams. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and all other posts (List-3).

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 results List 1

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 results List 2

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 results List 3

Steps to check SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results and write-up:

1) Go to SSC’s official website

2) Click on the link "Declaration of Result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020"

3) The write-up for results can be checked here

4) To check results, go on the top Nav bar for results and then Click on CGL on the new page

5) Three pdf page containing list of candidates who have qualified for Tier II and Tier III exams can be seen

6) Check your results

SSC has also released the cut-off marks and the number of candidates who have qualified for Tier-II and Tier-III exam.

CGL (Tier-II and Tier-III) Exam, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from January 28, 2022 to January 29, 2022 and February 6, 2022 respectively.

The admit cards of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 3-7 days ahead of conduct of the Tier-II exam.