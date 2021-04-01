SSC CGL final results 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in, check here

SSC CGL final results 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared the final results of the combined graduate level (CGL) recruitment examination 2018 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL recruitment examination 2018 can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the SSC CGL recruitment Tier-1 examination from June 4 to 9, 2019. The shortlisted candidates were allowed to appear for the Tier 2 examination from September 1 to 13, 2019. The SSC CGL Tier-III examination was conducted on December 29, 2019. The Tier III result was announced on September 30, 2020.

SSC CGL final results 2018 (List 1):

SSC CGL final results 2018 (List 2):

﻿

SSC CGL final results 2018 (List 3):

﻿





How to check SSC CGL final results 2018:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the 'Result' section and click on the links to check SSC CGL results

The SSC CGL final results 2018 in a pdf format will be displayed on thescreen

Scroll down and check yourresult.