SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 marks awaited at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will announce the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results in due course of time. When announced, candidates can check it on ssc.gov.in using roll numbers. The commission will not share the date and time of the announcement of the result. The tier 1 exam was held on September 9 to 26. Provisional answer keys were released on October 4. Objections to the tentative answer key were invited up to October 8.

The tier 1 exam was based on objective-type multiple-choice and from four topics/subjects- General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.

Open category candidates need 30 per cent marks to pass the exam. For OBC and EWS category candidates, pass marks are 25 per cent and for all others, pass marks are 20 per cent.

SSC CGL is being conducted for 17,727 group B and group C vacancies.

