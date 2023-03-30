Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CHSL 2023 Result: Answer Key awaited at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to download

SSC CHSL 2023 Result: Answer Key awaited at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 30, 2023 07:15 PM IST

SSC is expected to release CHSL answer key soon. Candidates can check the steps to download the answer key given below.

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CHSL 2023 Result in due course of time. But before that, the Commission will release awaited SSC CHSL answer key on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Tier I examination was conducted from March 9 to 21 at exam centres across the country. The answer key when released can be downloaded by all appeared candidates through these simple steps given below.

How to download SSC CHSL Answer Key

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC CHSL answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the login link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify Tier I examination are eligible to appear for Tier II examination. The dates of Tier II examination will be notified after the declaration of result.

The registration process was started on December 6 and ended on January 4, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up approx. 4500 vacancies of Group C posts that includes Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators.

