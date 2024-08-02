SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Where, how to check tier 1 results when announced
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the tier 1 result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL tier 1 result 2024) soon. The provisional answer key of the test was released on July 18 and the objection window closed on July 23. The results of the recruitment examination will be announced next. When announced, the candidates can check it on ssc.gov.in. ...Read More
The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held from July 1 to 11 at test centres across the country. Along with the answer keys, the commission published candidates' responses and asked candidates to send representations, if any, between Jult 18 and 23 on payment of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.
The commission will review the challenges and if found correct, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.
SSC CHSL result for tier 1 will be prepared using the final answer key.
The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode for around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments.
How to check SSC CHSL tier 1 result?
- Go to ssc.gov.in.
- Open the results tab.
- Go to CHSL and open the result PDF given under ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier 1 Result’.
- A PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open. Check your result.
