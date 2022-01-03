SSC CHSLE 2020 tier 1 results revised after errors found in final answer keys

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2020 results after a few errors were found in the final answer keys of 156 Visually Handicapped (VH) candidates. The examination was held on August 10, 2021.

SSC had to revise the result of 156 candidates. This led to a revision in shortlisted candidates and a revision in the cut-off marks for SSC CHSLE Tier-II.

According to the announcement, 51 additional candidates (List-1) will appear for Tier-II examinations. The Commission has also released a revised category-wise cut-off list for appearing in Tier-II examination.

The Commission will upload the revised marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates on their website from January 14 to January 31, 2022. SSC will soon upload admission certificates on its regional websites.

Candidates are requested to read the notification and check the official website https://ssc.nic.in/.

