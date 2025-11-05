Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CHT Result 2025 for Paper I. Candidates who have appeared for Paper-I of Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHT Result 2025 for Paper I declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Paper I exam was held on August 12, 2025 in computer based mode at various exam centres across the country. A total of 6332 candidates appeared in Paper-I of Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025.

Those candidates who will qualify the Paper I exam will be eligible to appear for the Paper II exam. The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of the examination will be uploaded on the website of the Commission in due course.

Direct link to check SSC CHT Result 2025 for Paper I SSC CHT Result 2025 for Paper I: How to check To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on result link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on SSC CHT Result 2025 for Paper I link and a PDF file will open.

4. Check the result and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill 552 posts of Hindi Translators in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.