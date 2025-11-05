SSC CHT Result 2025 for Paper I declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check here

Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CHT Result 2025 for Paper I. Candidates who have appeared for Paper-I of Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
The Paper I exam was held on August 12, 2025 in computer based mode at various exam centres across the country. A total of 6332 candidates appeared in Paper-I of Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025.
Those candidates who will qualify the Paper I exam will be eligible to appear for the Paper II exam. The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of the examination will be uploaded on the website of the Commission in due course.