Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC Constable GD Final Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC Constable GD Final Result 2022 out, direct link here

As per the official notice, the final result was announced on August 20, 2023. But at the time of declaration of the final result of the said examination, the physical and medical tests could not be conducted due to the law and order situation in Manipur. Therefore, the result for the state of Manipur for 597 vacancies could not be declared on August 20.

The PET/PST of the candidates from the State of Manipur was conducted by the CAPFs from 01.05.2023 to 03.05.2023 and 01.11.2023 to 06.11.2023.

SSC Constable GD Final Result 2022: How to check

All those candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on result page available on the home page.

Click on SSC Constable GD Final Result 2022 link available on the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.