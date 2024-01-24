Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2023 final result. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2023 can check the result through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2023 final result out at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

As per the official notice, SSC declared the e result of the Computer Based Examination on December 31, 2023 wherein 86,049 candidates were shortlisted to appear in the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification (DV). Delhi Police has conducted PE&MT and DV of the shortlisted candidates from January 13 to January 20, 2024. All those candidates who have appeared for PE and MT can check the result below.

Direct link to check SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2023 final result

SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2023 final result: How to download

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on results link available on the top of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on others.

A new page will again open.

Click on SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2023 final result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where roll numbers and names will be available.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here