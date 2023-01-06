SSC CPO final answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in, get link here
SSC has released the final answer key of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022, Paper I.
Staff Selection Commission SSC has released the final answer key of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination,Paper I 2022. The answer key is available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
The result of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) on November 27, 2022.
“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 06.01.2023 (04:00 PM) to 21.01.2023 (04:00 PM)”, reads the official notification.
Direct link to check the final answer key
SSC CPO final answer key 2022: Know how to download
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s): Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2022”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
SSC CPO's final answer key will be released on the screen
Download and take the print for future use.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics