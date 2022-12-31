SSC Head Constable AWO/TPO in Delhi Police Exam 2022 result out at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for Head Constable AWO/TPO in the Delhi Police examination 2022. Candidates can check the result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission conducted a Computer Based Examination (CBE) for recruitment of Head Constable {(Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/ Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police on October 27 and October 28.

In total, 9510 candidates in the male category and 5204 candidates in the female category passed the exam, according to the SSC Result notification.

Here's the direct link to check SSC Head Constable AWO/TPO in Delhi Police Exam 2022 result.

Marks of qualified and unqualified candidates, as well as Final Answer Keys, will be posted on the Commission's website between January 20 and February 3, 2023.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on the SSC Delhi Police AWO/TPO result link

A new page would open, check the Delhi police head constable result PDF

Check your roll number and name

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.