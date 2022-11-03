Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC JHT, JT, SHT Paper 1 results 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, 3,224 qualify

SSC JHT, JT, SHT Paper 1 results 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, 3,224 qualify

exam results
Published on Nov 03, 2022 08:15 PM IST

SSC JHT, JT, SHT Paper 1 results 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result for Paper-I of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022.

SSC JHT, JT, SHT Paper 1 results 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download their result from the official website ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC JHT, JT, SHT Paper 1 results 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download their result from the official website ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result for Paper-I of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022.

Interested candidates can now check and download their result from the official website ssc.nic.in

A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted in the said Examination for appearing in Paper-II.

SSC conducted the Paper-I for various translator posts on October 1, 2022 in computer based test (CBT) mode at various centres all over the country.

The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 4, 2022.

The Admit card of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices.

The Final Answer Keys along with the Question Papers will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from November 16 to 30, 2022.

The commission will upload the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on the website of the Commission for a period from November 16, 2022.

Here’s how to check the SSC JHT result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link for the translator examination

The result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link, click here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc result ssc.nic.in ssc ssc jht + 2 more
ssc result ssc.nic.in ssc ssc jht + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out