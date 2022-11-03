SSC JHT, JT, SHT Paper 1 results 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, 3,224 qualify

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result for Paper-I of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022.

Interested candidates can now check and download their result from the official website ssc.nic.in

A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted in the said Examination for appearing in Paper-II.

SSC conducted the Paper-I for various translator posts on October 1, 2022 in computer based test (CBT) mode at various centres all over the country.

The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 4, 2022.

The Admit card of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices.

The Final Answer Keys along with the Question Papers will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from November 16 to 30, 2022.

The commission will upload the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on the website of the Commission for a period from November 16, 2022.

Here’s how to check the SSC JHT result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link for the translator examination

The result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link, click here.