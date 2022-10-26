SSC MTS Final Result 2020: Marks released on ssc.nic.in, check here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS Final Result 2020 marks. Candidates who have appeared for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 can check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The final result was declared on October 15, 2022. Candidates can now check the marks through the official site of the Commission. Candidates may check their marks on the Candidate’s Dashboard by using their Registration Number and Registered Password. This facility will be available from October 26 to November 15, 2022.

Direct link to check SSC MTS Final Result 2020

SSC MTS Final Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC MTS Final Result 2020 marks available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Check the marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.