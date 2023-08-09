SSC MTS Result 2022: Where, how to check scores

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce results of the MTS and Havaldar examination 2022 through its official website, ssc.nic.in. The provisional answer key of the test was released in June and results will be announced next. SSC MTS Result 2022: How to check scores on ssc.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment exam was conducted in two phases. The first phase was held from May 2 to May 19 and the second phase was from June 13 to June 20, 2023. Objections to the provisional answer key were invited between June 28 and July 4.

To check SSC MTS result 2023, follow these steps:

Go to ssc.nic.in. Go to the result section. Open the SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1 or SSC Havaldar exam result 2022 link. A PDF file containing roll numbers of selected candidates will open. Check your result.

SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible to appear in the tier 2 test.

