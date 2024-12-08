Edit Profile
    SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: MTS, Havaldar results awaited at ssc.gov.in, latest updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 8, 2024 1:43 PM IST
    SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: MTS, Havaldar results awaited at ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: MTS, Havaldar results awaited, latest updates here
    SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: MTS, Havaldar results awaited, latest updates here

    SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will declare the SSC MTS Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the written test results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

    The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.

    There will be a negative mark (-1) for incorrect answers only in the second session.

    The provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.

    This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 8, 2024 1:43 PM IST

    About selection of candidates

    The Commission makes the selection of candidates in accordance with the vacancies reported by the User Departments for various posts. The Commission does not have any role in deciding the number of vacancies of any User Department.

    Dec 8, 2024 1:40 PM IST

    Vacancy breakups

    MTS : 4887 posts

    Havaldar in CBIC and CBN : 3439 posts

    Dec 8, 2024 1:37 PM IST

    Website to check

    ssc.gov.in

    Dec 8, 2024 1:33 PM IST

    Exam held in two sessions

    The computer-based examination was conducted in two sessions, Session I and Session II. Both sessions was mandatory and will be held on the same day. The exam duration is 45 minutes/ session.

    Dec 8, 2024 1:30 PM IST

    Exam dates here

    The MTS and Havaldar exam was held on September 30, October 1, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 and November 11, 13, 14, 2024.

    Dec 8, 2024 1:27 PM IST

    How to check results?

    Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Click on result page and a new page will open.

    Now click on SSC MTS Result 2024 link available under MTS page.

    A new PDF file will open.

    Check the roll number and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Dec 8, 2024 1:24 PM IST

    Exam held in 13 languages

    The exam consisted of objective-type multiple-choice questions. For Session I and the General Awareness Section of Session II, the questions were set in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages.

    Dec 8, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    Vacancies to be filled

    This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

    Dec 8, 2024 1:17 PM IST

    Provisional answer key dates

    The provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.

    Dec 8, 2024 1:14 PM IST

    Negative marking for wrong answers

    There will be a negative mark (-1) for incorrect answers only in the second session.

    Dec 8, 2024 1:10 PM IST

    Pattern of exam

    The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.

    Dec 8, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    When was exam conducted?

    The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024.

    Dec 8, 2024 1:04 PM IST

    Where to check results?

    Candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the written test results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Dec 8, 2024 1:01 PM IST

    Date and time

    The Multi Tasking Staff results date and time have not been announced by the Commission yet.

    SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: MTS, Havaldar results awaited at ssc.gov.in, latest updates here
