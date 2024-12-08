SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: MTS, Havaldar results awaited at ssc.gov.in, latest updates here
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will declare the SSC MTS Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the written test results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More
The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.
There will be a negative mark (-1) for incorrect answers only in the second session.
The provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.
This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: About selection of candidates
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: The Commission makes the selection of candidates in accordance with the vacancies reported by the User Departments for various posts. The Commission does not have any role in deciding the number of vacancies of any User Department.
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: Vacancy breakups
MTS : 4887 posts
Havaldar in CBIC and CBN : 3439 posts
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: Website to check
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: ssc.gov.in
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: Exam held in two sessions
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: The computer-based examination was conducted in two sessions, Session I and Session II. Both sessions was mandatory and will be held on the same day. The exam duration is 45 minutes/ session.
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: Exam dates here
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: The MTS and Havaldar exam was held on September 30, October 1, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 and November 11, 13, 14, 2024.
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on result page and a new page will open.
Now click on SSC MTS Result 2024 link available under MTS page.
A new PDF file will open.
Check the roll number and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: Exam held in 13 languages
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: The exam consisted of objective-type multiple-choice questions. For Session I and the General Awareness Section of Session II, the questions were set in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages.
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: Vacancies to be filled
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: Provisional answer key dates
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: Negative marking for wrong answers
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: There will be a negative mark (-1) for incorrect answers only in the second session.
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: Pattern of exam
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024.
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: Where to check results?
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the written test results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: Date and time
SSC MTS Result 2024 Live: The Multi Tasking Staff results date and time have not been announced by the Commission yet.