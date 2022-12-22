SSC Phase VIII/2020 Selection Post additional result of Scientific Assistant out

Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday announced additional result of Phase VIII/2020 selection post exam for ‘Scientific Assistant (M&E) {Metallurgy}’, and ‘Scientific Assistant (Vehicle)’ posts, as all vacancies for these posts could not be completed after previous results and document verification.

Forty more Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process, SSC said.

“Due to the rejection of candidates during the scrutiny of documents conducted in the Regional Offices to fill up the vacancies, it was found that ample number of suitable candidates were not available for various categories of posts. Therefore…the Commission is hereby providing additional candidates for various Post-categories on the basis of merit and availability in Computer Based Examination of Phase-Vlll/2020/Selection Posts 2022,” it added.

This is the second additional result announcement for Phase VIII/2020 selection post. Last week, the commission announced additional results for ‘Junior Engineer {Q.A (Combat Vehicle)’ posts.

