Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2024 declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check

As per the official notice, a total of d 22244 candidates (Female- 1885 and Male- 20283) were shortlisted for appearing in medical examination of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024.

Subsequently, due to various Court Orders and debarment of some candidates, total 22246 candidates were scheduled for Medical Examination. The Document Verification (DV) / Medical Examination (DME/RME) were conducted by CAPFs from September 15 to September 27, 2025.

Direct link to check SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2024 SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2024: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2024 link.

4. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The commission had released the results of SSC SI PAPER 2 Exams 2024 on August 8, 2025. The examination was conducted on March 8, 2025. The Paper-II for additional 59 candidates was conducted on April 30, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.