 SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 for Paper II out, links here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 for Paper II out, links here

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 for Paper II out, links here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 13, 2024 10:57 AM IST

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 for Paper II has been declared. The direct link to check result is given here.

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023 Paper II can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 for Paper II out, links here (ssc.nic.in)
SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 for Paper II out, links here (ssc.nic.in)

Paper II examination was conducted on January 8, 2024. Those candidates who have qualified the paper II will have to appear for medical examination. Schedule of Medical Examination will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate for Medical Examination.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Direct link to check SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 male candidates 

Direct link to check SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 female candidates 

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on results link available on the top right corner of the page.
  • A new page will open where SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 for Paper II links will be available.
  • Click on the PDF file and the result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for furthther need.

As per the official notice, Final Answer Keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission shortly. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On