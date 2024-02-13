Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023 Paper II can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 for Paper II out, links here (ssc.nic.in)

Paper II examination was conducted on January 8, 2024. Those candidates who have qualified the paper II will have to appear for medical examination. Schedule of Medical Examination will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate for Medical Examination.

Direct link to check SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 male candidates

Direct link to check SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 female candidates

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on results link available on the top right corner of the page.

A new page will open where SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 for Paper II links will be available.

Click on the PDF file and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for furthther need.

As per the official notice, Final Answer Keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission shortly. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here