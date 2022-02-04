SSC Status Report: Important notice out on tentative results declaration dates

SSC Status Report: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Status report on tentative dates for declaring results on the official website. Eligible candidates can visit the SSC website https://ssc.nic.in/ and check the status report.

The Commission will tentatively declare the result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination 2019 (Skill Test), Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020 (Paper-I), and Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination 2020 (Paper-II) on February 28, 2022.

According to the notice, the result of Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2019 (Skill Test) will be tentatively declared on March 10, 2022. The result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021 (CBE) will be tentatively declared on April 15, 2022, and the result of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2020 (Tier-II) will be tentatively declared on April 30, 2022.

Candidates can follow the given steps and check the Status report:

How to Check Status Report

1. Visit the SSC website https://ssc.nic.in/

2. Click on ‘Status Report of Results as on February 04, 2022’

3. The Status Report will be displayed on the Screen

4. Save and Download for future reference

Candidates are requested to keep checking the SSC website at https://ssc.nic.in/ for result-related updates.