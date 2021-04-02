IND USA
exam results

TANCET Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

TANCET Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of Anna University on tancet.annauniv.edu.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 11:57 AM IST

Anna University has declared TANCET Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can check their result through the official site of Anna University on tancet.annauniv.edu. The examination was conducted on March 20 and 21, 2021.

The result was earlier scheduled to release on April 16 which was preponed. The mark sheet will be available to candidates from April 8 onwards. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

TANCET Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of Anna University on tancet.annauniv.edu.

• Click on TANCET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The results indicate marks and percentile score. TANCET is the state level entrance examination that is held for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan. It is a yearly exam, organized by Anna University. The counselling details would be released by the varsity soon on the official site. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official site for further details

