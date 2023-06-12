TBJEE 2023 result today at 3 pm at tbjee.nic.in, know how to check

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination results will be announced today, June 12 at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the TBJEE 2023 examination can check the results on the official websites. Candidates will be able to check their TBJEE 2023 results using their login credentials. TBJEE 2023 result today at 3 pm at tbjee.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The TBJEE 2023 results will be available on tbjee.nic.in, tripura.gov.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The TBJEE 2023 final answer key was released on May 31. The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination was conducted on April 25.

Notification here

TBJEE 2023 result: Know how to check

To check the TBJEE results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TBJEE 2023 result link

Key in your login credentials.

TJEE result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download the TJEE 2023 results

Take a printout for future reference.

