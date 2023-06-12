TBJEE 2023 result today at 3 pm at tbjee.nic.in, know how to check
TBJEE 2023 results will be announced on June 12 at 3 pm.
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination results will be announced today, June 12 at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the TBJEE 2023 examination can check the results on the official websites. Candidates will be able to check their TBJEE 2023 results using their login credentials.
The TBJEE 2023 results will be available on tbjee.nic.in, tripura.gov.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The TBJEE 2023 final answer key was released on May 31. The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination was conducted on April 25.
TBJEE 2023 result: Know how to check
To check the TBJEE results candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the TBJEE 2023 result link
Key in your login credentials.
TJEE result 2023 will appear on the screen
Download the TJEE 2023 results
Take a printout for future reference.