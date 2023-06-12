Home / Education / Exam Results / TBJEE 2023 result today at 3 pm at tbjee.nic.in, know how to check

TBJEE 2023 result today at 3 pm at tbjee.nic.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 12, 2023 12:57 PM IST

TBJEE 2023 results will be announced on June 12 at 3 pm.

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination results will be announced today, June 12 at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the TBJEE 2023 examination can check the results on the official websites. Candidates will be able to check their TBJEE 2023 results using their login credentials.

TBJEE 2023 result today at 3 pm at tbjee.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TBJEE 2023 result today at 3 pm at tbjee.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The TBJEE 2023 results will be available on tbjee.nic.in, tripura.gov.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The TBJEE 2023 final answer key was released on May 31. The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination was conducted on April 25.

Notification here

TBJEE 2023 result: Know how to check

To check the TBJEE results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TBJEE 2023 result link

Key in your login credentials.

TJEE result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download the TJEE 2023 results

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
results tripura
results tripura
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out