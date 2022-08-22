Home / Education / Exam Results / Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 Live updates: Result today at icet.tsche.ac.in
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 Live updates: Result today at icet.tsche.ac.in

TSCHE will announce the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22.

Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 Live updates: Result today at icet.tsche.ac.in
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 Live updates: Result today at icet.tsche.ac.in
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 03:43 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will announce the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22. Candidates who took the examination can check the TS ICET 2022 result on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, was conducted on July 27 and 28 in two shifts. The preliminary answer key was announced on August 4, 2022.

TS ICET 2022 is for admission to MBA and MCA programmes at all Telangana universities and institutions that are connected with them for the academic year 2022–2023. On behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad, the exam was conducted by Kakatiya University in Warangal.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 22, 2022 03:43 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022 result: Exam was held on July 27 and July 28

    Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was conducted on July 27 and July 28.

  • Aug 22, 2022 03:41 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022: Websites to check

    icet.tsche.ac.in

    manabadi.co.in

  • Aug 22, 2022 03:38 PM IST

    Telangana TS ICET result 2022: Result timing not confirmed

    Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result for MBA and MCA will be released on August 22. The conducting body Kakatiya University, Warangal has not announced the Result timing.

  • Aug 22, 2022 03:35 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022: How to download the results

    To download the TS ICET 2022 result scorecard, candidates will require their registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number.

  • Aug 22, 2022 03:10 PM IST

    How to check TS ICET results

    1. Go to icet.tsche.ac.in
    2. On the home page, click on the TS ICET result link
    3. Login after entering the required information
    4. Submit and check your result
  • Aug 22, 2022 02:54 PM IST

    TS ICET result time

    While the date of TS ICET result has been mentioned as August 22, there is no confirmation on the time. 

  • Aug 22, 2022 02:38 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022 : What after passing ICET 

    Candidates will be qualified for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes at Telangana colleges for the academic year 2022–2023 after passing the TS ICET 2022.

  • Aug 22, 2022 02:30 PM IST

    Telangana TS ICET result 2022: Result today

    The Kakatiya University has not yet released the TS ICET 2022 result time. 

  • Aug 22, 2022 02:23 PM IST

    TS ICET Result today: Answer key was announced on August 4

    The TS ICET 2022 preliminary answer key was announced on August 4, 2022.

  • Aug 22, 2022 02:20 PM IST

    TS ICET Result: Details on score card

    Name of the Candidate

    Roll number

    Sectional/ overall score

    Rank of the Candidate

  • Aug 22, 2022 02:19 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022: Result today

    The TS ICET 2022 final key and entrance test results will be released on August 22 at icet.tsche.ac.in.

  • Aug 22, 2022 02:17 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022: Websites to check

    icet.tsche.ac.in

  • Aug 22, 2022 02:14 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022: Exam dates

    Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, was conducted on July 27 and 28 in two shifts.

  • Aug 22, 2022 02:05 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022: Know how to check

    Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

    On the homepage, look for the result link

    Key in your credentials and log in

    Download the admit card

    Take print out for future use.

  • Aug 22, 2022 02:03 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022 releasing today 

    TSCHE will announce the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22.

Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 Live updates: Result today at icet.tsche.ac.in

