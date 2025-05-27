TJEE Result 2025: Tripura JEE results at 4 pm today

TJEE Result 2025 Date and Time: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will announce the TJEE or Tripura JEE exam results today, May 27. When declared, candidates can check the TJEE result on the official website, tbjee.nic.in. The result will be available on jeeonline.tripura.gov.in as well. TJEE Result 2025: Tripura JEE results at 4 pm (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The board will announce TJEE result at 4 pm.

The entrance test took place in three shifts on April 23. In the first shift, candidates appeared for the Physics and Chemistry paper from 11.00 A.M. to 12:30 P. M. In the second shift, they wrote the Biology exam from 1:30 to 2:15 P. M. and in the last shift, they took the Mathematics paper from 3:00 -3:45 P. M.

The examination was conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Khowai, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/Technological degree courses (Group-A) had to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and those seeking admission to degree courses in Veterinary/Agriculture/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) had to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Candidates of both groups (Group-C) had to appear in all four subjects.

The board previously released the provisional answer key of TJEE 2025 and invited feedback from candidates. Their feedback was reviewed and used to prepare the final answer key, which is also available on the board's website.

How to check TJEE result 2025

Go to tbjee.nic.in Open the Tripura JEE result link. Enter the requested information and login. Check and download your result.

For further details such as counselling dates and process, candidates should regularly visit the board's website.