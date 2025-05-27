Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TJEE Result 2025: Tripura JEE results at 4 pm today

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2025 02:47 PM IST

TJEE Result 2025: When declared, candidates can check the Tripura JEE result on the official website, tbjee.nic.in. 

TJEE Result 2025 Date and Time: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will announce the TJEE or Tripura JEE exam results today, May 27. When declared, candidates can check the TJEE result on the official website, tbjee.nic.in. The result will be available on jeeonline.tripura.gov.in as well. 

TJEE Result 2025: Tripura JEE results at 4 pm (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TJEE Result 2025: Tripura JEE results at 4 pm (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: JEE Advanced 2025 answer key released at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download

The board will announce TJEE result at 4 pm. 

The entrance test took place in three shifts on April 23. In the first shift, candidates appeared for the Physics and Chemistry paper from 11.00 A.M. to 12:30 P. M. In the second shift, they wrote the Biology exam from 1:30 to 2:15 P. M. and in the last shift, they took the Mathematics paper from 3:00 -3:45 P. M.

Also read: JAC 10th result 2025 out live updates

The examination was conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Khowai, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/Technological degree courses (Group-A) had to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and those seeking admission to degree courses in Veterinary/Agriculture/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) had to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Candidates of both groups (Group-C) had to appear in all four subjects.

Also read: AP EAMCET 2025 answer key for Agriculture and Pharmacy released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

The board previously released the provisional answer key of TJEE 2025 and invited feedback from candidates. Their feedback was reviewed and used to prepare the final answer key, which is also available on the board's website.

How to check TJEE result 2025

  1. Go to tbjee.nic.in
  2. Open the Tripura JEE result link.
  3. Enter the requested information and login.
  4. Check and download your result.

For further details such as counselling dates and process, candidates should regularly visit the board's website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Jharkhand Board 10th Result, JAC Result, JAC 10th Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Jharkhand Board 10th Result, JAC Result, JAC 10th Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / TJEE Result 2025: Tripura JEE results at 4 pm today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On