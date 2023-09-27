News / Education / Exam Results / TN DEE June/July 2023 result today on dge.tn.gov.in

TN DEE June/July 2023 result today on dge.tn.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 27, 2023 01:23 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared in the TN DEE June/July exam will get their results on dge.tn.gov.in.

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce results of the Diploma in Elementary Education Examination (DEE) 2023 today. Candidates who have appeared in the TN DEE June/July exam will get their results on dge.tn.gov.in.

TN DEE June/July 2023 result today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TN DEE June/July 2023 result today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per a recent notification, candidates who want to apply for re-totalling and scanned copies of answer sheets have to apply on the DGE website from 11 am on October 3 till 5 pm on October 5.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

For photocopy of answer sheets, a fee of 275 is applicable. For re-totalling of marks, they have to pay 205 per subject.

These are the steps to check TN DEE result.

How to download TN DEE June/July results 2023

  1. Go to the examination website, dge.tn.gov.in.
  2. Now, open the results tab.
  3. Click on the link for TN DEE June/July results 2023.
  4. Login by entering the required information.
  5. Check your result on the next page.
  6. Download the scorecard for future uses.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out