TN NMMS Result for Feb 2025 exam releasing tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in, here's how to check

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced TN NMMS Result for Feb 2025 exam date. The National Means and Merit Scholarship Exam results will be declared on April 12, 2025. The results will be announced in the afternoon. TN NMMS Result for Feb 2025 exam releasing tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in, here's how

The results for TN NMMS will be available to candidates on the official website of DGE, TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

National Merit-Based and Merit-Based Scholarship Examination for 8th grade students studying in government and government-aided schools for the academic year 2024-2025 was held on February 22, 2025. A total of 2,30,345 students have applied for the examination.

The students who have appeared for the examination can go to the website under the title Result and enter their roll number and date of birth on the page National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Results February 2025 and know the marks they have obtained.

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of DGE, TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TN NMMS Result for Feb 2025 exam link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It is also informed that the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship of the students selected to receive the incentive for this examination will be published on the Scheme Examination page. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.