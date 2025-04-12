Edit Profile
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Results declared at DGE website, direct link to check here

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 12, 2025 1:53 PM IST
    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The result has been declared on the official website. Students/parents can check it on dge.tn.gov.in.
    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The TN National Means-cum-Merit (NMMS) February 2025 exam results has been declared, check via direct link here.
    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the TN National Means-cum-Merit (NMMS) February 2025 exam results today, April 12. Students/parents can check it on the DGE website, dge.tn.gov.in. Direct link check TN NMMS Feb 2025 results...Read More

    The TN NMMS scholarship test for Class 8 students of government and government-aided schools was held on February 22. DGE TN has informed that 2,30,345 students applied for the February session of the exam.

    Check live updates on TN NMMS result 2025 below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 12, 2025 1:53 PM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Results out on official website

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The TN NMMS Feb 2025 results are available on official website.

    Apr 12, 2025 1:47 PM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Direct link to check list of selected candidates

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Check the list of selected candidates throught his direct link.

    Apr 12, 2025 1:46 PM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: How to download results

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The steps to download the TN NMMS results 2025 are as follows:

    1. Visit the official website of DGE, TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

    2. Click on TN NMMS Result for Feb 2025 exam link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 12, 2025 1:44 PM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Credentials required to check results

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: To check the results, students will need to enter their 10-digit roll number followed by the date of birth.

    Apr 12, 2025 1:38 PM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Direct link shared

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The direct link to check the TN NMMS Feb 2025 results has been shared above.

    Apr 12, 2025 1:37 PM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Result declared

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The TN National Means-cum-Merit (NMMS) February 2025 exam results have been declared.

    Apr 12, 2025 1:08 PM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Is result time confirmed?

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The result time has not been confirmed yet.

    Apr 12, 2025 12:51 PM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: When is result expected?

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The TN NMMS Results 2025 are expected to be out today afternoon.

    Apr 12, 2025 12:46 PM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: When was examination conducted?

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: TN NMMS scholarship test for Class 8 students of government and government-aided schools was conducted on February 22.

    Apr 12, 2025 12:31 PM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Number of students applied

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: A total of 2,30,345 students had applied for the February session of the exam

    Apr 12, 2025 12:07 PM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Official website to check

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The official website to check the TN National Means-cum-Merit (NMMS) February 2025 exam results is dge.tn.gov.in.

    Apr 12, 2025 11:45 AM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: How to check results when announced?

    1. Open the official website of DGE, dge.tn.gov.in.
    2. Open the results tab and then the NMMS result link.
    3. Enter your login details.
    4. Submit and check the result.
    Apr 12, 2025 11:43 AM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: How many students applied?

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: A total of 2,30,345 students from Tamil Nadu government and government-aided schools applied for the NMMS scholarship test.

    Apr 12, 2025 11:42 AM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: When was the exam conducted?

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) conducted the NMMS scholarship test for Class 8 students of government and government-aided schools on February 22.

    Apr 12, 2025 11:41 AM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: What is the result time?

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The exact result time is not confirmed. DGE TN said the result will be announced in the Afternoon. When available, the result link will be shared here.

    Apr 12, 2025 11:40 AM IST

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Results today

    TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: DGE Tamil Nadu will announce the NMMS scholarship test results today, April 12.

