TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Results declared at DGE website, direct link to check here

Apr 12, 2025 1:46 PM IST

TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The steps to download the TN NMMS results 2025 are as follows:

1. Visit the official website of DGE, TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TN NMMS Result for Feb 2025 exam link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.