TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Results declared at DGE website, direct link to check here
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the TN National Means-cum-Merit (NMMS) February 2025 exam results today, April 12. Students/parents can check it on the DGE website, dge.tn.gov.in. Direct link check TN NMMS Feb 2025 results...Read More
The TN NMMS scholarship test for Class 8 students of government and government-aided schools was held on February 22. DGE TN has informed that 2,30,345 students applied for the February session of the exam.
Check live updates on TN NMMS result 2025 below.
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Results out on official website
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Direct link to check list of selected candidates
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: How to download results
1. Visit the official website of DGE, TN at dge.tn.gov.in.
2. Click on TN NMMS Result for Feb 2025 exam link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Credentials required to check results
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: To check the results, students will need to enter their 10-digit roll number followed by the date of birth.
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Direct link shared
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Result declared
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Is result time confirmed?
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: When is result expected?
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: When was examination conducted?
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Number of students applied
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Official website to check
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: How to check results when announced?
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: How many students applied?
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: When was the exam conducted?
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: What is the result time?
TN NMMS Results 2025 Live: Results today
