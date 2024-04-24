TNDTE February 2024 result for Typewriting, Shorthand, Accountancy out on dte.tn.gov.in, link, cut-off, merit list here

TNDTE Result 2024: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Tamil Nadu has announced results of the February 2024 government technical examination. Candidates who appeared in the TNDTE Government Technical Examinations in February 2024 can now check their results on dte.tn.gov.in. The merit list and pass percentages (cut-off marks) for Typewriting, Shorthand and Accountancy have been provided here. TNDTE February 2024 result for Typewriting, Shorthand, Accountancy out on dte.tn.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TNDTE February result 2024 direct link

A total of 213067 students registered for the February exam, of whom 206331 took the test. The overall pass percentage stands at 65.71 per cent.

How to check TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand, Accountancy February 2024 result

Go to the official website of TNDTE at dte.tn.gov.in. Go to announcements. Open the ‘Government Technical Examinations February 2024 results-Reg’ link. A PDF containing the result document will open. Check and download it.

The consolidated result of the February exam is available through institute login at tndtegteonline.in. Candidates are advised to contact their respective institutes to know their individual results.