TNPSC Road Inspector result 2024 out at tnpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check marks

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the results of the Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 957 vacancies in the organisation.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 957 vacancies in the organisation. Initially, the recruitment process was aimed to fill 761 vacancies. Later, the number of vacancies was increased.

Direct Link to check TNPSC Road Inspector result

“Post of Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department included in Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Engineering Subordinate Service- Notification No.02/2023- Mark and Rank Position in interactive mode,” mentioned a tweet from the official X page of TNPSC.

Also Read: HTET 2024 examination postponed due to technical reasons, check notice here

Steps to check TNPSC Road Inspector result:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the below mentioned steps to check TNPSC Road Inspector result.

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

Look out for the link to check TNPSC Road Inspector result on the official website and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to furnish their login credentials like registration number and date of birth details

On submitting the login details, candidates will be able to view their results

Verify the results and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 ‘very shortly’, SSB shares official update