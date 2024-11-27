Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TNPSC Road Inspector result 2024 out at tnpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check marks

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 27, 2024 07:15 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the results of the Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 957 vacancies in the organisation.
The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 957 vacancies in the organisation.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 957 vacancies in the organisation. Initially, the recruitment process was aimed to fill 761 vacancies. Later, the number of vacancies was increased.

Direct Link to check TNPSC Road Inspector result

“Post of Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department included in Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Engineering Subordinate Service- Notification No.02/2023- Mark and Rank Position in interactive mode,” mentioned a tweet from the official X page of TNPSC.

Also Read: HTET 2024 examination postponed due to technical reasons, check notice here

Steps to check TNPSC Road Inspector result:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the below mentioned steps to check TNPSC Road Inspector result.

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

Look out for the link to check TNPSC Road Inspector result on the official website and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to furnish their login credentials like registration number and date of birth details

On submitting the login details, candidates will be able to view their results

Verify the results and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 ‘very shortly’, SSB shares official update

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On