Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 ‘very shortly’, SSB shares official update

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Admit cards for the Constable/Sepoy recruitment examination for different battalions of Odisha Police will be released soon, the State Selection Board (SSB) has informed. When released, candidates can download it from odishapolice.gov.in. The SSB said some candidates had filed a petition in the HC seeking a relaxation in the upper age limit. (Pic for representation)

“e-Admit card for the post of Constables/ Sepoys in Battalions will be made available very shortly on the portal of Odisha Police State Selection Board (OPSSB). Candidates concerned are advised to regularly visit the portal to download their Admit Cards,” reads the latest notification displayed on the Odidha Police official website.

This recruitment examination will fill 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies in Odisha Police. Originally, SSB Odisha announced 1,360 vacancies and later added another 720.

The application deadline was also extended twice. Originally, the last date was October 13 which was first extended up to October 30 in view of the puja vacation. Following the Odisha High Court’s direction, the last date was again extended to November 15.

The SSB said some candidates had filed a petition in the HC seeking a relaxation in the upper age limit. The board first informed them they could submit their forms between November 1 and 7. However, on October 28, the court ordered an extension of the application deadline until November 15.

The application form correction window was available from November 17 to 20.

How to download Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 when released

Go to the official website, odishapolice.gov.in

Open the admit card download link given on the home page for Constable/Sepoy posts

Provide the requested login information.

Submit and download the Odisha Police Constable admit card.

About exam pattern

There are four stages in the selection process for Constable/Sepoy vacancies-

A Computer–Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE),

Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test

Driving test

Medical examination.

In the computer-based examination, candidates will have to attempt 100 objective-type, multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark. The exam will last two hours.

There is a negative mark in this exam. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Candidates can check the board's official website for further details.