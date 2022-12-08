Home / Education / Exam Results / TNTET Result 2022 declared at trb.tn.nic.in, check result & final answer key

TNTET Result 2022 declared at trb.tn.nic.in, check result & final answer key

exam results
Published on Dec 08, 2022 01:36 PM IST

TNTET Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result and the final answer key through the official site of TRB TN at trb.tn.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has declared TNTET Result 2022. The Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test result can be checked by candidates on the official site of TRB TN at trb.tn.nic.in. The Board has also released the final answer key along with the result.

The examination was conducted from October 14 to October 19, 2022 in both sessions. 1,53,233 candidates attended this CBT Examination. The Board released the tentative key answers on October 28, 2022 and the last date to raise objections was till October 31, 2022. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result and final answer key 

TNTET Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of TRB TN at trb.tn.nic.in.
  • Click on TNTET Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the user id link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNTRB.

