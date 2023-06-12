Home / Education / Exam Results / Tripura JEE result 2023 announced on tbjee.nic.in, steps to check marks

Tripura JEE result 2023 announced on tbjee.nic.in, steps to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 12, 2023 03:29 PM IST

Tripura JEE result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check it on tbjee.nic.in, tripura.gov.in and/or tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

TJEE result 2023 has been announced. Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) announced the result today, June 12, at 3 pm. Candidates who took the entrance test can go to these websites and check their marks:

  1. tbjee.nic.in
  2. tripura.gov.in
  3. tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Direct link to check Tripura TBJEE result 2023

How to check TJEE 2023 result

  1. Go to one of the three websites mentioned above.
  2. Go to the login window.
  3. Enter the asked information and login.
  4. Check and download your result.

Candidates have to use registration number and password to check their scores.

TBJEE had released final answer key of the entrance exam on May 31. The entrance examination was conducted on April 25.

The test is held to prepare merit lists for admission to Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical and other Professional Degree courses offered by participating institutions of the state.

