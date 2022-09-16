Home / Education / Exam Results / TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in

Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:10 PM IST

TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment results will be releasing today.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Degree Online Services or TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment results will be releasing today, on September 16, 2022. Candidates can check the TS DOST phase 3 allotment result at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates must complete online self-reporting by September 22 following the seat allocation procedure. Students Orientation in the College will be conducted from September 23 to September 30. The classes for Semester 1 will commence from October 1.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the seat allotment result

Check the result

Take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check details here.

