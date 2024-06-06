 TS DOST 2024 results released, link to check the seat allotment - Hindustan Times
TS DOST 2024 results released, link to check the seat allotment

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 06, 2024 07:48 PM IST

Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 1 can check the seat allotment results through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Degree Online Services, Telangana has released the TS DOST 2024 Result for phase 1 seat allotment on June 6, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 1 can check the seat allotment results through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

According to officials, the online self-reporting by the allotment candidates will begin on June 7, 2024, and will close on June 12, 2024. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

According to officials, the online self-reporting by the allotment candidates will begin on June 7, 2024, and will close on June 12, 2024. Candidates who confirm their seat (in any phase) by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person between June 29 to July 5, 2024, and submit the required certificates and pay the fee. It is only after the candidate follows these steps that their seat is confirmed.

Link to check phase 1 seat allotment

The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need not pay any amount for online self-reporting.

The students who are allotted to Private Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.500/- for online self-reporting.

The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges/Private Colleges and are not eligible for ePass college fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.1000/- for online self-reporting.

DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET).

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
