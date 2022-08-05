TS DOST: TSCHE to release phase I seat allotment result on August 6

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS DOST 2022 phase 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, August 6. Candidates can check their seat allotment on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates have to pay the college fee/seat reservation fee from August 7 till August 18.

The TS DOST 2022 Phase II registration process will commence from August 7 and the last date for the submission of application form is August 21.

TS DOST 2022 phase 1 result: How to check

Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the TS DOOST 2022 result link

Key in your credential's and log in

Check your result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

For more details visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in

