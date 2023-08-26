News / Education / Exam Results / TS EAMCET 2023 counselling 2023 special phase seat allotment result releasing today at tseamcet.nic.in

Aug 26, 2023 04:07 PM IST

TSCHE to release TS EAMCET 2023 counselling seat allotment result today. Candidates can check on tseamcet.nic.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023) counselling seat allotment result for the special phase today, August 26. Candidates will be able to check the allotment result from the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 Special Phase Seat Allotment Result today(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)
After the TSEAMCET special phase seat allotment results candidates have to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the official website till August 28. Candidates have to report to the allotted college from August 27 to August 29.

TS EAMCET 2023 result: Know how to check

Visit the TS EAMCET official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

Key in the registration number and password.

Submit the login credentials entered.

The TS EAMCET seat allotment results will be displayed.

Download the allotment order and take a printout for future reference

