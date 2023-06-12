Home / Education / Exam Results / TS Edcet 2023 results: Know how to check Edcet results at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS Edcet 2023 results: Know how to check Edcet results at edcet.tsche.ac.in

Jun 12, 2023

TS Edcet 2023 results will be available at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS Ed.CET-2023) results are awaited. Candidates will be able to check the TS Ed.CET 2023 results at edcet.tsche.ac.in, once announced.

The TS Edcet 2023 examination was conducted on May 18 in three sessions from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM,12:30 PM to 02:30 PM, and 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM. The TS Edcet 2023 preliminary answer key was released on May 23 and candidates were able to raise objections till May 25.

Visit the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the TS Edcet 2023 result

Key in your login details

Your TS Edcet 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

TS Ed.CET-2023 is conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into B.Ed (Two years) Regular Course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2023-2024.

