TS ICET results, final answer key 2021 on September 23 at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET results, final answer key 2021: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, will declare the TS ICET result 2021 and the final answer key on Thursday, September 23. Candidates will be able to check their results through the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET - 2021 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

How to check TS ICET 2021 result after it is released

Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage click on the link given to check the result

Key in your credentials and login

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy for future reference

The TS ICET test has been conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.