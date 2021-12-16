Home / Education / Exam Results / TS inter first year results 2021 declared, Girls outsmart boys
  • TS inter first year results 2021: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad has released the TS inter first year result in which girls have fared better than boys.
TS inter first year results 2021: While the overall pass percentage is 49%, the performance of girls is 56% and that of boys is 42%.(tsbie.cgg.gov.in)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 03:33 PM IST
TS inter first year results 2021 The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad has released the TS inter first year result in which girls have fared better than boys. While the overall pass percentage is 49%, the performance of girls is 56% and that of boys is 42%.

The TS inter first year result is available on the official website of the TSBIE.

TS Inter First Year Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

• Click on TS Inter First Year Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 459242 candidates had appeared for the TS inter first year exam which was held from October 25 to November 3 at 1768 centres in the state.

In the humanities stream, 50% of total students have passed. In MPC and BPC, the overall pass percentages are 61% and 55%, respectively.

