TS LAWCET & PGLCET result 2022 declared, direct link to check rank card

Osmania University has declared TS LAWCET & PGLCET Result 2022. The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test and PG Law Common Entrance Test result can be checked by candidates on the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET was held on July 21 and 22, PGLCET took place on July 22, 2022 across the state at various exam centres. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result and download the rank card through these simple steps given below.

TS LAWCET & PGLCET result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS LAWCET & PGLCET result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS LAWCET and PGLCET are conducted by Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE for admission to 3 year/5year LLB courses and 2 year LLM courses in colleges of Law in Telangana. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS LAWCET.