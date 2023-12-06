close_game
TS SET Result 2023 declared at telanganaset.org, direct link to check scorecard here

TS SET Result 2023 declared at telanganaset.org, direct link to check scorecard here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 06, 2023 08:27 PM IST

TS SET Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check scorecard here.

Osmania University has declared TS SET Result 2023 on December 6, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Eligibility Test can check the result through the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org.

TS SET Result 2023 declared at telanganaset.org, link to check scorecard here
TS SET Result 2023 declared at telanganaset.org, link to check scorecard here

As per the official notice, the scorecard can be downloaded by the individual candidates by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check TS SET Result 2023

TS SET Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org.
  • Click on TS SET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the scorecard link.
  • Click on the link and a new page will open.
  • Fill the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who are qualified will be informed shortly on the website about the certificate verification schedule.

The subject-wise final cut-off, subject-wise analysis and final answer key have also been released by the varsity along with the results. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS SET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
