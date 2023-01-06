Home / Education / Exam Results / TSLPRB PMT / PET exam results out; 1,11,209 qualified for Final written exam

TSLPRB PMT / PET exam results out; 1,11,209 qualified for Final written exam

Published on Jan 06, 2023 06:26 PM IST

TSLPRB has released the Physical Measurement Tests and Physical Efficiency Tests (PMT / PET) results.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the Physical Measurement Tests and Physical Efficiency Tests (PMT / PET) results. The PMT / PET was conducted from December 8 till January 5 2023. Candidates can check the PMT/PET result on the official website at www.tslprb.in.

A total of 2,07,106 Candidates attended PMT / PET of which a total of 1,11,209 have qualified and have become eligible to take Final Written Examinations.

The Final Written Examinations will be held from March 12, 2023, till April 23, 2023. The Hall Ticket for the written exam will be released in due course.

TSLPRB PMT / PET exam results: Know how to check

Go to the official website at www.tslprb.in

On the homepage, click on the Press Note dated 6th January 2023

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printouts for future reference.

