TSLPRB SI, ConstableResults 2023: List of additionally qualified candidates here

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, TSLPRB released the result for Additional Qualified Candidates for the post of SI and Constable on January 30. Candidates can check their results on the official website of TSLPRB at www.tslprb.in.

“The Candidates who are eligible to submit fresh Part II Application / Revised Part II Application have to upload the same by logging into their User Accounts of TSLPRB Website between 8 am on 1 s t February and 10 pm on 5th February 2023 and these dates will not be extended under any circumstances”, reads the official notification.

The PMT/PET for the additionally qualified candidates will be conducted from February 15 onwards. The admit card for the PMT/PET will be available on the official website from 8 am on 8th February till 12 midnight on 10th February 2023.

Direct link to check the result

TSLPRB result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at www.tslprb.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Check the result and take the print for future reference.