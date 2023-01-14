TSPSC Group 1 service preliminary result released at tspsc.gov.in, get link

Telangana State Public Service Commission, TSPSC has released the TSPSC Group 1 service Preliminary examination result 2022. Candidates can check the result on the official website at tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC Preliminary Test Objective Type was held on October 16, 2022.

A total of 25,050 candidates have been selected to appear for the TSPSC Mains examination. This year a total of 2,85,916 candidates appeared for the TSPSC Group 1 service exam. Candidates have been selected for Mains in the ratio of 1:50 based on the merit of the marks secured in the preliminary examination.

The TSPSC Main Examination will be held in the month of June 2023.

“The written (Main) examination (Conventional Type) consists of (6) compulsory papers and a General English paper which is a qualifying Test. The Main Examination will be held in the month of June 2023”, reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link to check the result

TSPSC Group 1 service preliminary result: How to check

Visit the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the group 1 service exam result

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check your result and take print out for future reference.

