National Testing Agency, NTA will declare UGC NET December 2023 Result on January 17, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for UGC National Eligibility Test can check their results through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates UGC NET December 2023 Result releasing today, here’s how to check (Hindustan Times)

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC - NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from December 6, 2023 to December 19, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on January 3 and candidates were asked to send their feedback on payment of a fee of ₹200 per question. The archaeology subject answer key was released on January 8 and the objection window was closed on January 10, 2024.

UGC NET December 2023 Result: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET December exam can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET December Result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.