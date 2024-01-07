UGC NET December 2023: Where, how to check results

National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 5 closed the objection window of the provisional answer key of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2023. Next, it will release the final answer key and announce results of the examination. UGC NET December 2023 Result: Where, how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When declared, candidates can check UGC NET results on the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The provisional answer key was released on January 3 and candidates were asked to send their feedback on payment of a fee of ₹200 per question.

Their feedback will be reviewed, and the final answer key and result will be prepared accordingly.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” NTA said.

How to check UGC NET result 2023

Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Now, open the link to check UGC NET December results. Enter your application number, date of birth and log in. Check and download your results.

The UGC NET December r exam was held for 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country from December 6 to 19 for a total of 9,45,918 candidates.