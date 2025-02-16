UGC NET Result 2024 News Live: Here's how to check December results when out

UGC NET Result 2024 News Live: Here's how to check December results when declared

UGC NET Result 2024 News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 exam in January 2025. The provisional answer key has been released, and the result, along with the final answer key, is expected next at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. There is no official confirmation about the date and time of the UGC NET December 2024 result. ...Read More

The exam was held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on January 31, and the objection window was closed on February 3. To submit objections, candidates had to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

The agency had also released the question papers with recorded responses.

NTA informed that the challenges will be verified by a panel of subject experts, and if they are found correct, the answer key will be revised.

The NTA will not inform candidates individually about the acceptance/non-acceptance of challenges.

The UGC NET result will be prepared and announced based on the final answer key.

Along with the result, the agency will announce subject and category-wise cut-off marks.

Check live updates on UGC NET December result below.