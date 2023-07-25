Home / Education / Exam Results / UGC NET results 2023 declared, here's how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET results 2023 declared, here's how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 25, 2023 06:01 PM IST

UGC NET results 2023: NTA has declared the UGC NET exam results for June 2023. The final answer key and cutoff tables have also been released.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, July 25 declared the UGC NET exam results of exams held in June 2023. NTA has also released the final answer key for the exam on the basis of which the results have been compiled.

UGC NET results 2023: NTA announces UGC NET June 2023 results. Here's how to check(HT File)
UGC NET results 2023: NTA announces UGC NET June 2023 results. Here's how to check(HT File)

The final answer key of the exam can be checked by the direct link provided here. UGC NET 2023 final answer key 

The cutoff table for JRF UGC NET June 2023 and the cutoff table for Assistant Professor- UGC NET June, 2023 has also been published along with results.

Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their score cards by visiting ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES

UGC NET June 2023 results can be checked using application number date of birth and security pin.

Steps to follow to check UGC NET JUNE 2023 results:

Go to the UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for UGC NET June 2023 results on the top of the page.

Key in your application number and date or birth and security pin as shown

Download your scorecard and save it on your computer.

The provisional answer key for the exam was released on July 6.

UGC NET JUNE 2023 exam was held for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country.

A total of 6,39,069 candidates were eligible for the exam.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out