UGC NET results 2023 declared, here's how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, July 25 declared the UGC NET exam results of exams held in June 2023. NTA has also released the final answer key for the exam on the basis of which the results have been compiled. UGC NET results 2023: NTA announces UGC NET June 2023 results. Here's how to check(HT File)

The final answer key of the exam can be checked by the direct link provided here. UGC NET 2023 final answer key

The cutoff table for JRF UGC NET June 2023 and the cutoff table for Assistant Professor- UGC NET June, 2023 has also been published along with results.

Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their score cards by visiting ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June 2023 results can be checked using application number date of birth and security pin.



Steps to follow to check UGC NET JUNE 2023 results:

Go to the UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for UGC NET June 2023 results on the top of the page.

Key in your application number and date or birth and security pin as shown

Download your scorecard and save it on your computer.

The provisional answer key for the exam was released on July 6.

UGC NET JUNE 2023 exam was held for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country.

A total of 6,39,069 candidates were eligible for the exam.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’.